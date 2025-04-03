Lincoln Castle: Summer Concerts could rock on till 2029

Lincoln Castle.

Planning permission has been sought to hold a series of concerts at Lincoln Castle each summer until 2029 – but their future will be reviewed annually.

Lincolnshire County Council, in partnership with Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, will host headline shows featuring artists such as Olly Murs, Human League and UB40 at the iconic venue this summer.

Plans have been submitted to use the castle grounds, erect temporary structures – including a bar and front-of-house facilities – and hold concerts for up to 14 nights, plus up to six days for set-up and removal, within a six-week period each year between May and July from 2025 to 2029.

A report by Kier Design & Engineering Solutions stated specific dates will be confirmed annually with the planning authority. Set-up for this year’s concerts will begin on Saturday, June 7, with performances running from June 13-27, and de-construction taking place from June 28 to July 4.

However, Lincoln Castle management stressed that this does not necessarily guarantee the series will run for the full duration – and said a decision on its future will be made each year.

Kimberley Vickers, Lincoln Castle general manager, said: “Last year, more than 28,000 gig-goers enjoyed a hugely successful season of summer concerts. More of the biggest names in music will take to the stage in the castle this year.

“If this planning application is approved, it would give us the freedom to host up to 14 concerts a year, until 2029. This doesn’t guarantee concerts will return for the duration, as hosting them will remain a programming decision made annually.

“But by seeking planning permission for a four-year term, instead of repeating the process every year, this gives us more flexibility and will save money.”

Punk rockers The Stranglers are the first of ten renowned acts to grace the castle grounds this summer on June 13, swiftly followed by Manchester indie icons James the following day.

Texas, Rag N Bone Man, the Sugababes, UB40, Sting, Olly Murs, The Human League, and Simple Minds complete the bill through till the of the June.

Tickets for all shows can be found here – https://www.lincolncastle.com/events?page=1