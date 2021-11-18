Lincoln date next summer for music star Rag 'n' Bone Man

Rag 'n' Bone Man will be performing a show next summer at The Lincolnshire Showground.

Lincolnshire Showground, July 3, 2022.

Rag ’n’ Bone Man will land in Lincoln as part of a huge UK summer 2022 tour.The three-times BRIT award-winner will take to the stage with his band at the Lincolnshire Showground on Sunday, July 3.Tickets cost £39.50 and go on pre-sale from 10am on November 23, then on general sale from 10am on November 25 via https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/events/ragnbone-man-live-at-lincs-showground/.Rory Graham a.k.a Rag ’n’ Bone man will bring his impressive repertoire of hits to the beautiful surroundings of the historic venue.This follows this summer’s Revive Live tour, which saw him hit the road alongside the likes of Tom Jones and Sam Fender in support of grassroots venues, followed by his own sold-out UK tour in October and November.Rag ’n’ Bone Man said: “I can’t wait to get on stage, so get ready Lincoln.”He added: ”It’s going to be huge!”

