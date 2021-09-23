Lincoln Engine Shed gig for Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes

Lincoln Engine Shed, November 17.

Having closed their 2020 tour The End of Suffering with a sold-out 10,000 capacity show at London’s cavernous Alexandra Palace, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have recently revealed details of their first tour in support of new album Sticky.They will follow an extensive run of UK dates in November with two O2 Academy Brixton shows in January 2022, and then an extensive European tour. Sticky is set to cement the band’s reputation as the most exciting partnership in British punk.They have always had a reputation for raw, eviscerating energy, but this album takes that power and channels it into the most fiery and immediately addictive record of their career. It is the first time they have worked with features artists Bobby Gillespie, Joe Talbot (IDLES), Lynks and Cassyette.

Details: For more, see engineshed.co.uk

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes (Photo credit: Daniel Alexander Harris)

