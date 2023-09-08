Register
Lincoln Engine Shed gig for star performer Example early next year

By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Check out a gig by Example in Lincoln early next year.

Lincoln Engine Shed, February 4.

The crossover dance music icon and platinum selling chart-topper will embark on a UK and Ireland tour next year, celebrating all of his biggest hits and new tracks.

The homegrown legend in the scene and triple-threat singer, rapper and producer released his highly anticipated eighth studio album We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up in June last year to critical acclaim and featured a stellar line-up of collaborators.

    Maintaining years of momentum with chart topping singles, career defining festival sets, sold out tours and multiple platinum records, his recent record embodies his youthful nature while pushing a fresh range of rising talent across pop and dance spectrums.

    Having spent close to two decades in the game, he has crafted a career drenched in accolades, with his last tour selling more than 25,000 tickets.

    Details: For more, see www.engineshed.co.uk

