Lincoln Engine Shed visit for Scouting For Girls is not to be missed

Lincoln Engine Shed November 11.
The English indie-pop aces Scouting For Girls have released their new studio album Easy Cover - a collection of 11 tracks celebrating their broad array of musical influences – and will tour the country later this year.Going back to the music and culture of their childhoods in the 1980s, the band regrouped during what should have been a summer of festivals to curate a joyful album of 80s covers, alongside some incredible new, original tracks inspired by the music of the era.The result is a glittering LP full of solid gold from the band’s favourite musical memories, from Tears For Fears, The Waterboys, Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston and Phil Collins. Throughout Scouting For Girls’ career, the band have sold more than two million albums, two million singles, been nominated for four Brit Awards, had four top ten singles, sold out Wembley Arena and The Royal Albert Hall.