Lincoln Mystery Plays to be held at various venues across county in 2022

Would you like to audition for the Lincoln Mystery Plays?

Various venues during summer 2022

The Lincoln Mystery Plays are gathering a cast of amateur actors to tell an epic story of communities torn apart and brought together.Postponed by the pandemic to the summer of 2022, new cast members are now needed to take on roles including Lucifer and the Virgin Mary.These historical performances, rooted in ancient tradition, will bring Bible stories to life at locations across Lincolnshire, including Gainsborough, from July 26 to August 6 next year.To find out more about the new opportunities among the cast and behind the scenes, meet director Tom Straszewski and the existing cast at 1.30pm, Saturday, November 27, at the new Cathedral Centre in Lincoln. There will be informal auditions from 2pm and online auditions can also take place by arrangement.

Details: To find out more, contact Tom Straszewski at [email protected]

