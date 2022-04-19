Lincoln Mystery Plays tour of county venues to conclude with Gainsborough performances

By Steve Eyley
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:00 am

All Saints’ Church, Gainsborough, August 5 and 6.

Tickets are on sale for a dramatic retelling of the Lincoln Mystery Plays at five settings, concluding with performances in Gainsborough.Postponed by the pandemic from 2020, the plays which have medieval origins, have a striking resonance with contemporary circumstances today as they explore, truth lies and power.Presented by a community of local actors under professional direction, this ordinarily-once-every-four-years revival of an ancient tradition has become a much-anticipated highlight of the county’s arts calendar, drawing audiences from around the world.The historical performances will bring Bible stories to life with a balance of playful humour and poignant sincerity.

Details: All performances are at 7.30pm. Tickets for the performances are £12 and £15, and are available through www.lincolnmysteries.co.uk

