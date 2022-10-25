It is the first time the Usher Trust – a charitable organisation supporting the work of The Usher Gallery through fundraising and events – has organised an open exhibition.The aim of the exhibition is to support all residents of Lincolnshire who have a passion for art, allowing them to exhibit their work in the Usher Gallery.Ian Walters, chairman of the Usher Trust, said: “The title of the exhibition acknowledges the pent-up energy for engagement with art that built up during the pandemic. It has burst into life!