Lincolnshire artists' work goes on display at new exhibition
The Usher Open Exhibition: art out of isolation
The Usher Gallery, Danes Terrace, Lincoln, until January 7.
This exhibition showcases work by artists from across Lincolnshire.
It is the first time the Usher Trust – a charitable organisation supporting the work of The Usher Gallery through fundraising and events – has organised an open exhibition.The aim of the exhibition is to support all residents of Lincolnshire who have a passion for art, allowing them to exhibit their work in the Usher Gallery.Ian Walters, chairman of the Usher Trust, said: “The title of the exhibition acknowledges the pent-up energy for engagement with art that built up during the pandemic. It has burst into life!
Most Popular
Advertisement
"The Trustees of the Usher Gallery Trust very much hope you enjoy this exhibition of art, made in Lincolnshire.”The Usher Gallery is open Thursdays to Mondays, 10am to 4pm.
Entry is free.
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.