Lincolnshire artists' work goes on display at new exhibition

The Usher Open Exhibition: art out of isolation

By Steve Eyley
4 minutes ago

The Usher Gallery, Danes Terrace, Lincoln, until January 7.

This exhibition showcases work by artists from across Lincolnshire.

It is the first time the Usher Trust – a charitable organisation supporting the work of The Usher Gallery through fundraising and events – has organised an open exhibition.The aim of the exhibition is to support all residents of Lincolnshire who have a passion for art, allowing them to exhibit their work in the Usher Gallery.Ian Walters, chairman of the Usher Trust, said: “The title of the exhibition acknowledges the pent-up energy for engagement with art that built up during the pandemic. It has burst into life!

    Check out an art exhibition at Lincoln's Usher Gallery.

    "The Trustees of the Usher Gallery Trust very much hope you enjoy this exhibition of art, made in Lincolnshire.”The Usher Gallery is open Thursdays to Mondays, 10am to 4pm.

    Entry is free.

