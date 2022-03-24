Lincolnshire folk band The Ruffs head South for RNLI fundraising tour

The Ruffs are launching a south coast tour in aid of the RNLI. EMN-220324-123854001

The Ruffs, originating from the Billinghay area, are a Lincolnshire based band, consisting of Trevor Glenn, Mick Brommell and Glynn Pout.

Trevor wrote a song dedicated to the hardworking volunteers of the RNLI which has had over 1.5 million streams due to its use in several Tik Tok videos.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor served in the Royal Navy as a Physical Training Instructor, seeing action aboard HMS Endurance during the Falklands War. His PT Branch friends have helped to organise several gigs along the route including Cornwall and Hampshire.

He said: “As an ex-Royal Navy PTI I know first-hand how treacherous the sea can be.

“These volunteers risk their lives daily to save souls of strangers and deserve our support.

“We have done many charity gigs in the past, but this is our biggest venture ever. We have the backing of the RNLI and support from local businesses too.”

Nigel Ford, owner of SRP toilet hire of Ruskington, has pledged the use of a trailer and vehicle for the whole tour plus a fuel card, SDC Trailers and Punch Pubs have made extremely generous running cost donations too.

The tour kicks off in Ilfracombe, on the north coast of Devon on Friday April 15, continues south through to Cornwall, Dorset and Hampshire, stopping off at as many lifeboat stations as they can and playing to the crowds in the shopping centres and local hostelries.

The Ruff Seas Tour will include a cameo appearance at the iconic Minack Theatre, near Land’s End on Easter Saturday and at the beautiful 13th century pub, the Pandora Inn, at lunchtime on Easter Sunday.

The tour will culminate in a final gig at The Mall, the pub that Trevor runs in Woodhall Spa, in August.

A Just Giving page has been set up and is taking donations now. Simply go to www.abitofruff.com and follow the link.