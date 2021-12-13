Lincolnshire Showground gig for Modfather Paul Weller in the summer

Paul Weller will appear at Lincolnshire Showground for a gig in the summer of 2022. (Photo credit: Sandra Vijandi)

Lincolnshire Showground, July 2.

Paul Weller has announced three huge outdoor shows for summer 2022, including a gig at Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln, on July 2 – with tickets going on general sale from 10am on Friday, December 17.

Few artists have influenced music like Paul Weller and next summer, fans can enjoy live performances of new material and classics from his back catalogue such as Wild Wood, Wake Up the Nation and You Do Something To Me.

Paul’s 17th solo album An Orchestrated Songbook was released on December 10. Recorded with award-winning arranger, Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the album reimagines a selection of his vast catalogue.This follows 2021’s highly acclaimed number one album ‘Fat Pop’ with fans likely to hear tracks from this album live for the first-time next summer.

Commenting on the dates, Paul said: “It’s brilliant to announce these UK summer shows for 2022 and to be able to play outdoors again after such a long time. Can’t wait.”

Details: For more on tickets and show information, you can go to www.lphconcertsandevents.co.ukPhoto credit: Sandra Vijandi

