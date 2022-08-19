Live life in the fast lane with top tribute The Illegal Eagles at New Theatre Royal Lincoln
The Illegal Eagles
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, August 27.
Celebrating more than 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast country rock band The Eagles in 1971, The Illegal Eagles make a welcome return to Lincoln with a brand new production, promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.
This critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town, Life In The Fast Lane and many more.
Most Popular
The latest all-star line-up of the show, produced as ever by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb on vocals and guitars, Mike Baker on vocals, guitars and keys and Garreth Hicklin on vocals, guitars and keys.
Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.