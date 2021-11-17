Live music returns to RAF Cranwell

The Band of the RAF College performing at Whittle Hall. Photo: RAF EMN-211117-150004001

With performances by Royal Air Force Swing Wing and the Band of the RAF College, the theatre will once more resound to the sound of live music.

The Swing Wing show lead by Sergeant Hamish Dean will be on December 2, starting at 7.30pm, while the College Band’s festive concert, conducted by Director of Music Squadron Leader Chris I’Anson, will be the following evening, 7.30pm on December 3.

It has been an interesting and challenging year for the musicians of the Band of the RAF College, many of whom were deployed as part of the Government’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Band of the RAF College performing at Whittle Hall under the direction of Squadron Leader Christopher I’Anson. Photo: RAF EMN-211117-145954001

RAF musicians supported NHS Wales by assisting with the set up and running of vaccination centres across Wales.

Since returning from deployments the band have been thrilled to perform to capacity audiences in concerts in Kings Lynn and Newark and are delighted to be performing once more at Whittle Hall.

Chairman of the Whittle Hall Fund, Corporal Michael Howley said: “Having spoken with many of our supporters over the past few weeks, I can share that there is both excitement and relief that we are able to perform once again, in our spiritual home, of Whittle Hall. I, along with my colleagues in the band, share your enthusiasm and simply cannot wait to perform for you all again.

“I look forward to warmly welcoming you all back to Whittle Hall.”

There are still some tickets available, and these can be purchased from www.wegottickets.com Tickets are adults - £10; children and concessions - £8.

Not only is this an opportunity to hear wonderful live music performed by fantastically talented musicians, but all profits from the concert series will be donated to the RAF College Cranwell Station Charities Fund and there will be a retiring collection in support of the RAF Benevolent Fund and RAF Music Charitable Trust. Audiences are invited to help support these worthy service charities in the work they do to help service personnel.

The RAF College Cranwell Station Charities Fund is set up to support and assist RAF College Cranwell personnel who are selflessly volunteering their time to raise money or assist with a charity. The nominated charities that the fun dis support this year are: LIVES Charity, Hounds for Heroes and Lincoln Neonatal Intensive Care.

The RAF Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity with a proud tradition of looking after its own. They are there for all serving and former members of the RAF as well as their partners and dependent children.