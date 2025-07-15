Lively weekend for Y2K festival at lakes resort

Visitors stepped back in time to relive the ultimate throwback weekend at the three-day Y2K festival at Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

Perfect for families, friends, and festival lovers of all ages, the weekend from Friday to Sunday July 11-13, saw live performances, nostalgia and festival vibes, celebrating the music, culture, and energy of the Y2K era.

Dean Poppy, General Manager at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Away Resorts said: "A huge thank you to the entire team at Tattershall Lakes for making our Y2K event such a success.

"With over 3,000 visitors joining us over the weekend, the energy was electric. We heard many guests say that it was the best weekend of their lives and they couldn't wait for next year, feedback like that makes all the hard work worthwhile.

"The team's creativity and dedication brought the weekend to life and created unforgettable memories for our guests and owners. I couldn’t be prouder of what we achieved together.”

Headline acts on the Saturday featured Boyzlife, the supergroup of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, celebrating hits of the two boybands.

Other highlights included the Spice Forever tribute act and chart-topping producer DJ Sash!.

whipping teh crowd up on Friday was Ultra 90’s vs 2000 recreating live dance anthems from the 90s, 00s.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist, vocalist Jamie Lee Harrison and singer Danielle Grace Williams were also in the line up as well as tribute acts Got to be Steps and Got to be Venga.

Other acts included Big Brovas and Booty Luv, Re-Take That, Just Pink and Anthems Britpop.

