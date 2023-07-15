Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 17 to 21.

Lizzie The Musical is an unusual show coming to the Trinity Street-based venue later in the year.

The true crime punk rock musical explores the life of Lizzie Borden, accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892 in Fall River, Massachusetts.

See Lizzie The Musical later this year at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

The musical delves into her complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had.

​Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story, supported on stage by an all–female band.

Lizzie The Musical premiered in New York in 2009 and received its London premiere in 2017 at the Greenwich Theatre. This new production will be the first UK-built version of the show and the first UK tour.

​It is the perfect show for any fan of true crime, horror and musicals, suitable for those aged 13 and over.

