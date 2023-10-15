LIZZIE! The Musical is not to be missed at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Don't miss seeing LIZZIE! The Musical at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this week (Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 17 to 21.

The eagerly anticipated new production of the punk rock musical can be seen at the Trinity Street-based venue this week.

LIZZIE! explores the life of Lizzie Borden, whowas accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musical, which premiered in New York in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on her possible motives.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story and will be supported on stage by an all-female band.

It’s a must-see for anyone obsessed with true crime, and perfect for any fans of shows like Wicked, Chicago and SIX.

Talented Lauren Drew (SIX, Legally Blonde, The Voice) will play the title role.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk