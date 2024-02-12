Local shows for light entertainment legend Count Arthur Strong
Plowright Theatre, March 22/New Theatre Royal Lincoln, April 19.
The doyen of light entertainment will be paying two visits to our area as part of his latest tour, performing new live show And It’s Goodnight From Him.
Having consulted with top Harley Street specialists, not to mention the ‘St Anne’s Jombulance Brigade’, Count Arthur Strong has decided to gradually phase in his farewell tour over a yet-to-be-specified number of parts, because of the likelihood of people doing ‘cold turkey’ in theatres over him.
While partial himself to the odd bit of cold turkey, please remember it is banned in most theatre auditoriums, because of it getting trodden into the carpets.
Don’t miss this latest chance to see Steve Delaney’s masterful comic creation in action.
Details: For more on tickets, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
