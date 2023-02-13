Lots for film fans to look forward to at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Film screenings

Check out some of the latest exciting film screenings that are coming to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, during February.

Film fans are in for a real treat at the Trinity Street-based venue this weekend thanks to screenings of three contrasting but highly entertaining movies.

Showing on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18, is Empire Of Light (12A), the latest movie to be directed by Oscar winner Sir Sam Mendes.

Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Empire Of Light stars Olivia Colman and Toby Jones. It is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (12A), screens from February 17 to 19, and is a musical biopic charting the rise and fall of Whitney Houston.

Finally, there will be a sing-along screening of Matilda The Musical (PG) on Saturday, February 18. The hit film, based on the Road Dahl story, stars Emma Thompson, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham.

Details: For more on how to book tickets, you can go to trinityarts.co.uk