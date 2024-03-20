Lots for film fans to look forward to at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Check out some of the latest film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

​Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity Street, Gainsborough.

Film fans can look forward to a selection of screenings at the town centre venue in coming days.Ben Kingsley stars in Jules (12A), screened on March 29.

Milton lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard.

Also on Friday, March 29, you can see Poor Things (18), starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.

Finally, on March 31, there’s a chance to see Mean Girls (12A).

Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school, when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.

Details: For more on the screenings, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk