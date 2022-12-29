Lots for movie fans to enjoy at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre in January

Film screenings

See more screenings of leading films at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre in January.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, during January.

First up at the Trinity Street-based venue, on January 13, is The Banshees Of Inisherin (15).

Writer/director Martin McDonagh reunites with the stars of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges – Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell – for a story set in the 1920s on a remote island off the coast of Ireland.

Pádraic is devastated when his best friend Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary.

On January 14, the films to be screened will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (12A) and The Lost King (12A ).

The former is the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while the latter is a British film starring Steve Coogan and tells of what happened when the remains of King Richard III were found under a Leicester car park.

For more, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

