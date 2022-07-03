Lulu will be performing next year at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 5, 2023.

Tickets are now on sale to see the Scottish singing legend next year in Lincolnshire as part of her limited-date tour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Shout to James Bond, from To Sir With Love to The Eurovision Song Contest, Lulu is a bona fide British music legend.

And, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she’ll be touring the UK for the first time since autumn 2019 with her most intimate show to date.

For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song.

The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years.”It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record.”

Details: For more on how you can get hold of tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk