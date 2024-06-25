Mad Max prequel and Riverdance celebration hit big screen at Trinity Arts Centre

Check out the latest film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

​Film screenings

​Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity Street, Gainsborough.

Two highly contrasting films are to be screened soon at the venue.Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (15) can be seen on June 28 and is the fifth film in the spectacular movie series that made its debut way back in 1979.

In the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home.

By contrast, Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show (U) can be seen on July 2 and is a spectacular streamed event.

This is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the show, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Details: For more on tickets go to www.trinityarts.co.uk