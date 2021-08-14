Madness legend Suggs to tread the boards at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, January 25.
Suggs is treading the boards again, due to huge popular demand, after his first tour-de-force, smash hit, sell out tour, My Life Story.If the first show was about how on Earth he got there, this second one is about the surprises that awaited him when he did.Vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury: things have gone a smidge surreal since the Madness frontman was a 12-year-old in shorts on the tough streets of North London.Fame is a tightrope and Suggs has fallen off many times.With help from Deano his trusty pianist, he tells his story in words and music with the help of some Madness classics and a couple more he wrote all on himself.
Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk