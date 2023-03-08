Magic and laughter as top performer Pete Firman returns to the area with new show

Pete Firman

Magician Pete Firman is to return to the area later this year. (Photo credit: Karla Gowlett)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 29.

Award-winning comedy magician Pete Firman will be taking his ‘Triks’ back on the road this autumn with his brand-new show TrikTok.

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run and a 2022 tour, Pete is excited to return with this astonishing and never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and, of course, magic.

Pete said: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!”

Pete is a live performer who is not to be missed. Expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy.TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his critically acclaimed magical skills in the flesh.Pete has gathered an impressive online audience of one million followers on social media and more than 175 million views, with his snappy, astounding and regularly viral videos.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk