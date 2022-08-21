Magic man Pete Firman not to be missed at Lincoln Drill soon on national tour

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magic star Pete Firman is to perform soon at The Drill in Lincoln (Photo credit: Karla Gowlett)

The Drill, Lincoln, September 16.

Award-winning magician and comedian Pete Firman is taking his Bag of Tricks show across the country on a UK-wide tour extension this autumn.

Off the back of his phenomenally successful nationwide tour in 2021, he’s added more dates and audiences can expect Pete’s trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic.

This show is Pete’s most unique yet and proves why he is such a popular performer.

Pete Firman has numerous television appearances under his belt, including ITV's Tonight at the London Palladium, The Next Great Magician, Tommy Cooper Forever, BBC One's Let’s Sing & Dance for Comic Relief, The John Bishop Show, The Magicians and The Sarah Millican Television Programme.

He presents the hugely successful gameshow Don't Unleash The Beast for CITV and has just completed filming on the second season of Good Omens.

Details: For more on tickets, go to https://www.lincolndrill.co.uk/Photo credit: Karla Gowlett