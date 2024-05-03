Neil Sands and co will present the touring show Thanks For The Memories

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 15, 2pm.

Seasoned performer Neil Sands is back in the area with his latest eagerly-awaited matinee show Thanks For The Memories.

Join Neil as he brings back more musical memories from the fabulous 40s, the rocking 50s, the swinging 60s and the sensational 70s.

In fact, you can expect everything from Vera Lynn to ABBA with lots in between.

This new production is guaranteed to have you singing along from start to finish with more than 60 all time favourite songs that have been the timelines of our lives, bringing back so many happy memories of golden days past.|

It also celebrates the 80th anniversary of D-Day in a patriotic finale, paying tribute to the veterans of our armed forces. This feelgood afternoon is mixed with stunning voices, dazzling costumes and good old fashioned fun.

Details: Go to www.trinityarts.co.uk