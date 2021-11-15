Magical panto fun is in store at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 10 to January 2.
Don't leave it too late to get your ticket for what should be a magical experience for all the family this Christmas.Starring Eastenders’ Cheryl Fergison as The Spirit of The Ring, this is a show you cannot miss out on at the Trinity Street-based venue.The sun rises on another day in No Peking: Widow Twankey hangs out her laundry, Aladdin sets his sights on Princess Jasmine and Wishee Wally is up to his usual mischief.All is well until the evil Abanazar arrives, Spirit of the Ring in tow, seeking the “chosen one” Aladdin.Starring Cheryl Fergison as The Spirit of The Ring, you can expect a production full of singalong tunes, spectacular sets, a high flying magic carpet, dazzling costumes and laugh-out-loud jokes guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles, whether you’re four or 94.
Tickets: For more, you can go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/