Magical show from Cillian O'Connor is not to be missed at city venue
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, August 4.
Dubbed ‘an incredible talent’ by Britain’s Got Talent supremo Simon Cowell, TV favourite Cillian O’Connor is
bringing his first ever live stage show to the area as part of a UK tour.
Cillian burst onto an unsuspecting world during Britain’s Got Talent in 2023 and immediately captivated the hearts of the nation, reaching the top three in the final.
His performances online have now been the most watched of the entire series, reaching more than 500 million views in just a few weeks.
With appearances in Monte Carlo and the USA lined up, this is the first time to catch Cillian live on stage.
His show is called My World Of Magic and features his special guest Ryland Petty from America’s Got Talent.
Cillian promises to enchant and amaze audiences with a show for the entire family.
Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
