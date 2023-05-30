Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Magical show in store with top performer Pete Firman at Lincolnshire venue

Pete Firman
By Steve Eyley
Published 31st May 2023, 00:00 BST

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 29.

The award-winning comedy magician will be taking his ‘Triks’ back on the road with his new show TrikTok.

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run and a 2022 tour, Pete is excited to return with this never-seen-before show. Audiences can expect laughter and, of course, magic.

Most Popular

    Pete said: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!”

    Pete is a live performer who is not to be missed. Expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy.

    TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his acclaimed skills in the flesh.

    Pete has gathered an impressive online audience of one million followers on social media and more than 175 million views.

    Details: Go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:LincolnLincolnshire