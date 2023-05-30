Magical show in store with top performer Pete Firman at Lincolnshire venue

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 29.

The award-winning comedy magician will be taking his ‘Triks’ back on the road with his new show TrikTok.

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run and a 2022 tour, Pete is excited to return with this never-seen-before show. Audiences can expect laughter and, of course, magic.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pete said: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!”

Pete is a live performer who is not to be missed. Expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy.

TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his acclaimed skills in the flesh.

Pete has gathered an impressive online audience of one million followers on social media and more than 175 million views.

Advertisement

Advertisement