Make it a night to remember when Foreverland comes to Lincoln's Engine Shed

Don't miss Foreverland when the Dopamine Dreams tour comes to Lincoln's Engine Shed this weekend.

Lincoln Engine Shed, October 28.

The multi-sensory rave experience, Foreverland, will return by popular demand to The EngineShed in with its all-new Dopamine Dreamstour.

Fresh off the back of three sold-out shows at the world-famous Printworks London, Foreverland offers a famously fun and immersive party.

With a cutting-edge soundtrack of house, tech and dance anthems and championing the next generation of DJ talent, there is no party where clubbers are more free to be who they want to be.

Foreverland stimulates the senses, submerging clubbers in a utopian dreamland awash with kaleidoscopic colour, extravagant décor, and breathtaking stage performances.

Party people can submerge body parts in a pool of psychedelic paint, pose for selfies with crazy characters in costumes, be captivated by mind-bending art installations, and swim in an ocean of falling confetti showers.

For more, go to www.engineshed.co.uk