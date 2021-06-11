Make your mind up to see The Fizz at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston, and Mike Nolan, aka. The Fizz, present their latest show Up Close with The Fizz.Four decades ago, the song Making Your Mind Up, performed by Bucks Fizz (Jay Aston, Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan, and Bobby G), won a close-fought Eurovision competition and went on to become a chart-topping classic. And now Jay, Cheryl, and Mike from the original Eurovision line-up are embarking on a nationwide tour with their band The Fizz to celebrate an incident-packed career.The group said: “The evening is the ‘warts and all’, behind-the-curtain story of Bucks Fizz. From being put together and winning the Eurovision Song Contest to becoming one of the most successful bands of the 1980s with five number one hits and ten top ten songs.”