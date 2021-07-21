Make your mind up to see The Fizz at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

The Fizz (Photo credit: Joseph Sinclair)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln September 19.

Former members of Bucks Fizz - Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston - return to the stage in a show celebrating their hits, telling their story, and looking back on 40 years since their Eurovision debut.The band was first introduced to the public on Song for Europe with Making Your Mind Up, as they competed to represent the UK in the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest.The song romped home and the single made its way to the top of the charts. Making Your Mind Up went on to win in 1981 and became a classic Eurovision hit.Up Close with The Fizz will explore The Fizz’s backstory and career since Eurovision, featuring hits such as Now Those Days are Gone, When We Were Young, and Making Your Mind Up.The evening is backed up with projections and images as the trio tell their story, including a Q&A.

Photo credit: Joseph Sinclair

