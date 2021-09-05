Make your mind up to see The Fizz at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

The Fizz are not to be missed on their visit to Lincolnshire (Photo credit: Joseph Sinclair)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 19.

Former members of Bucks Fizz - Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston - return to the stage in a show celebrating their hits, telling their story, and looking back on 40 years since their Eurovision debut.The band was first introduced to the British public with Making Your Mind Up, as they competed to represent the UK in the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest.The song went on to win and became a classic Eurovision hit.Up Close with The Fizz will explore the Fizz’s backstory and their career since Eurovision, featuring hits such as Now Those Days are Gone, When We Were Young, and of course, Making Your Mind Up.The evening is backed up with projections and images as the trio tell their story, including a Q&A.

Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.ukPhoto credit: Joseph Sinclair

