Marisha Wallace added to bill of Simply Red's Lincolnshire gig this summer

Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace has joined the lineup across three huge, outdoor Simply Red live dates for the summer, including one at Lincolnshire Showground.The talented singer and actress has enjoyed great success on Broadway and in London’s West End.She starred in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, and Waitress, took on the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray and appeared in the live action movie version of Aladdin with Will Smith.She also stars in Netflix hit show Feel Good alongside Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow.Marisha is known around the world for her incredible voice. Her cover version of Tomorrow from musical Annie, released at the peak of the pandemic to raise funds for out of work performers, saw her topping music charts.