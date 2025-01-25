Market Rasen rock band are UK Songwriting 2024 Award winners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire lads, State of Mind, an up and coming rock band from Market Rasen have won 4 awards at the UK Songwriting Competition 2024 in the Teen and Unsigned Band categories. Their debut single, Between You & I, received a Special Mention Award - meaning it narrowly missed out on making the final list of 8 songs from tens of thousands of entries from across the country.

Both songs that were entered into the competition were awarded the highest mark available - 5 stars - which indicates the songs are of professional standard. This is all the more impressive for songs that were written and recorded when the group were all aged 16 or under!

The band are back in the recording studio, with new single Where We Going, scheduled for release in March. You can next see them live on Friday 31st January at The Bistro in Market Rasen.

Described as 'the pride of Market Rasen' at a recent gig, the lads are very proud of their Rasen roots. You can find their music on all the usual platforms and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.