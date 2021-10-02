Marvel at mystery show coming to New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 17.
Four of The Magic Circle’s star magicians join forces in a new magic show for the whole family, featuring marvellous magic, wonderful illusion, laughs, gasps and stunning sleight of hand sorcery.Join your host crazy comedy conjuror Danny Lee Grew as he introduces sleight of hand master Dean Leavy (The Magic Circle’s Young Magician of the Year), the award winning magical ballerina Megan Swann (president of The Magic Circle), and finally The Curator – Scott Penrose (past president of The Magic Circle), who will be presenting Robert Houdin’s Marvellous Orange Tree from 1840, plus Maskelyne’s chilling mind reading automaton Psycho, which makes its first appearance on a British stage in more than 100 years!For a truly magical experience, book your tickets today.
Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk