Mayor to hold charity concert

The Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor Anthony Brand will be holding a charity concert in partnership with the Kesteven and Sleaford High School and Carre's Grammar School.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
St Denys' Church, Sleaford will be the venue for the charity concert.St Denys' Church, Sleaford will be the venue for the charity concert.
St Denys' Church, Sleaford will be the venue for the charity concert.

The concert will be held on Wednesday October 11 at 7pm, at St Denys' Church, Sleaford.

The concert will showcase the tremendous musical talent in both schools.

Tickets are £6 for adults, £4 for children (up to age 16) and family tickets are £18 (two adults an children). All money raised will go to the Mayor's chosen charity which is Evergreen befriending organisation and to the two schools and the church.

    Tickets can be purchased at Sleaford Town Hall (opposite The Hub) or from Sleaford Post Office in Riverside Precinct.

