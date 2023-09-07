Mayor to hold charity concert
The Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor Anthony Brand will be holding a charity concert in partnership with the Kesteven and Sleaford High School and Carre's Grammar School.
The concert will be held on Wednesday October 11 at 7pm, at St Denys' Church, Sleaford.
The concert will showcase the tremendous musical talent in both schools.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tickets are £6 for adults, £4 for children (up to age 16) and family tickets are £18 (two adults an children). All money raised will go to the Mayor's chosen charity which is Evergreen befriending organisation and to the two schools and the church.
Tickets can be purchased at Sleaford Town Hall (opposite The Hub) or from Sleaford Post Office in Riverside Precinct.
- Do you have an upcoming event happening in Sleaford? Promote it quickly and easily via our website using our new, @Submit Your Story’ portal. Go to: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=LWLD