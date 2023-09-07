Mayor to hold charity concert

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in.

Tickets are £6 for adults, £4 for children (up to age 16) and family tickets are £18 (two adults an children). All money raised will go to the Mayor's chosen charity which is Evergreen befriending organisation and to the two schools and the church.