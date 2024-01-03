Michael opens music year at Woodhall Spa

​The first Music for Woodhall concert of 2024 takes place this Friday, January 5, when the multi-talented Michael Wooldridge will be the featured organist.

Organist Michael Wooldridge

Michael is one of England’s top electronic and theatre organists, launching his career at the age of 15 by winning the ATOS UK Young Theatre Organist of the Year Competition in 1980 and then receiving the coveted Ian Sutherland Memorial Award from the Cinema Organ Society of Great Britain in 1984.

He has since made countless appearances on BBC Radio 2, both on The Organist Entertains and also broadcasting the Virtual Theatre Pipe Organ live on air to 5-million listeners on the Steve Wright in the Afternoon Show. He plays concerts on most of the mighty cinema organs around the UK and is resident organist on Europe’s largest Wurlitzer organ, the 4/32 East Sussex National Wurlitzer. He has also been privileged to deputise at the controls of the 5-manual Compton in the world famous Odeon Leicester Square for a couple of film premieres, one in the presence of His Majesty King Charles (then Prince Charles) and to appear in a sell-out concert at Bournemouth’s Pavilion Theatre with the world-renowned Mantovani Orchestra, now run by the great leader’s son.

When not on tour, Michael is pleased to share his experience to bring out the best in others through teaching. He is Principal Tutor to both the Rye Wurlitzer Academy and the Theatre Pipe Organ Preservation Society Academy at Robertsbridge. He was invited to become a Trustee of The London and South of England Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society, specifically to re-launch the UK Young Theatre Organist of the Year Competition.

Alongside his performances and teaching, Michael now publishes the 'Organ and Keyboard Cavalcade' magazine, continuing its long tradition of supporting the keyboard, organ and digital piano world in the UK, plus bringing in new features to add interest.

A wonderful evening of music and entertainment from Michael is assured this Friday in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa from 7.30pm, with admission £8.