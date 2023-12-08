The comedian, actor and presenter Miles Jupp is to set out on a new stand-up tour in 2024 with this latest live show, On I Bang.A lot has happened to Miles since his last tour finished at The London Palladium in 2017.He has acted in TV shows including The Full Monty, Trigger Point, The Durrells and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?In comedy mode, the former host of The News Quiz has appeared on Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Have I Got News For You.