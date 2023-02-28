Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Military wives choir to hold concert with colliery band

Members of Cranwell Military Wives Choir are to hold an evening of brass and voices with a special appearance by Thoresby Colliery Band.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
3 minutes ago
Cranwell Military Wives Choir.
Cranwell Military Wives Choir.
Cranwell Military Wives Choir.

The concert on Saturday March 18 will be on stage in St George’s Academy in Westgate, Sleaford featuring music inspired by stage and screen.

The Miltary Wives Choir is made up of members from RAF Cranwell and surrounding RAF camps.

it is billed as the perfect Mother’s Day treat with Mothering Sunday happening the same weekend.

Most Popular

    Doors open at 7pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

    There will be a bar and refreshments available and tickets are £12, concessions £10 from www.justaddtickets.co.uk

    RAF