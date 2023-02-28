Members of Cranwell Military Wives Choir are to hold an evening of brass and voices with a special appearance by Thoresby Colliery Band.

Cranwell Military Wives Choir.

The concert on Saturday March 18 will be on stage in St George’s Academy in Westgate, Sleaford featuring music inspired by stage and screen.

The Miltary Wives Choir is made up of members from RAF Cranwell and surrounding RAF camps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

it is billed as the perfect Mother’s Day treat with Mothering Sunday happening the same weekend.

Most Popular

Doors open at 7pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm.