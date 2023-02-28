The concert on Saturday March 18 will be on stage in St George’s Academy in Westgate, Sleaford featuring music inspired by stage and screen.
The Miltary Wives Choir is made up of members from RAF Cranwell and surrounding RAF camps.
it is billed as the perfect Mother’s Day treat with Mothering Sunday happening the same weekend.
Doors open at 7pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm.
There will be a bar and refreshments available and tickets are £12, concessions £10 from www.justaddtickets.co.uk