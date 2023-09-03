Modern folk hero Beans On Toast will offer up tasty gig at Cafe Indie in Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe's Cafe Indie is to host a performance by Beans On Toast.

Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe, November 28.

Since 2005, Beans on Toast has written simple songs about complicated subjects.

Tackling the big issues of the day, but doing so with his feet firmly on the ground, he’s become a people’s champ of the modern folk scene and amassed a huge catalogue of songs.

An unrepentant optimist whose songs celebrate all that is wonderful about the human spirit, his live shows are similarly uplifting and include a visit to the area in November on his latest tour.

New album The Toothpaste And The Tube is out on December 1.

The cult folk artist takes centre stage, delivering unfiltered takes on the environment's dire straits, the UK political landscape, the ominous rhythm of war drums, and the impending AI revolution.

But don't let the weighty topics fool you – this album also delves into the lighter side of life.

Details: For more, go to beansontoastmusic.com