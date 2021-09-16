Moody Blues get tribute treatment in Go Now's Lincoln show

Go Now - The Music Of The Moody Blues is coming to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 30.

The clue is probably in the title, but the band Go Now! aim to perform the greatest hits from the Moody Blues’ catalogue of hits.The band stars Gordy Marshall, who toured and recorded with The Moody Blues for 25 years, and Mick Wilson who was the leader signer of 10cc for 20 years.The show is an opportunity for fans to experience this timeless music live, in a tribute to one of the greatest classic rock bands of their generation.Gordy Marshall, Mick Wilson and co present a super-group of world-class musicians, singers and songwriters and meticulously recreate the elegance of a Moody Blues concert.All the classic hits are celebrated including Nights in White Satin, Go Now, plus Forever Autumn and a show-stealing Eve of the War from Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds.

