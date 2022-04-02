Moore the merrier as cop turned comic Alfie comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

One of the funniest stand-up performer on the circuit will be bring his latest live show to the Trinity Street-based venue in the spring.Join BBC Radio 4’s cop-turned-comedian Alfie Moore for his latest show Fair Cop Unleashed.It is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie's police casebook.Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance.It was no laughing matter – but this show certainly is!Enjoy Alfie’s unique brand of humour hilariously woven together with his personal insights into his life on the front-line of the police force.A familiar voice thanks to a number of series of BBC Radio 4, Alfie is a talented live performer with plenty of incredible stories to call upon from his many years as a police officer.