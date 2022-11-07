More film fun with screenings lined up at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Film screenings are continuing at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, during November.

Movie fans have plenty to look forward to soon at the Trinity Street-based venue as film screenings continue there.

On both November 18 and November 19, there will screenings of Ticket To Paradise (12A), a romantic comedy directed by Britain’s very own Ol Parker and starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

They play a divorced older couplem who fly to exotic Bali in order to stop their daughter entering into a marriage they believe will be as disastrous as their own.

Ticket To Paradise is a hilarious offering that plays to the considerable strengths of its two in-form stars.

Then, on November 20, families can enjoy Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy (U).

Get ready to enjoy a lively children’s animated film that is packed with delightful thrills and spills.

Details: For more, go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on