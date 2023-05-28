Register
More film screenings for you to enjoy at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Film screenings
By Steve Eyley
Published 29th May 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:43 BST
Check out the latest selection of films to be screened at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.
Check out the latest selection of films to be screened at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Film fans have plenty to look forward to during June at the Trinity Street-based venue thanks to the series of movie screenings there.

First up is the The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A), featuring West Lindsey-born Jim Broadbent.

    A seemingly unremarkable man in his 60s named Harold learns his old friend, Queenie, is dying.

    He embarks on a walk to the postbox to send her a letter, only to keep going for 450 miles until he reaches Queenie's hospice, much to the despair of his wife Maureen.

    The acclaimed film is based on the novel by Rachel Joyce and can be seen on Friday, June 2.

    Then, on Friday, June 9, you can enjoy a screening of Book Club: The Next Chapter (12A). Starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, the charming tale sees four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.

    Details: For more on the forthcoming screenings, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

