Movie screenings at Trinity Arts Centre offer plenty for film fans to enjoy

See some big movies coming up soon at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Movie fans will be rubbing their hands in anticipation at some of the superb films coming their way at the Trinity Street-based venue in the next few weeks.

On September 8, you can see Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (12A).

In the fifth film in the legendary series that began in 1981, archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history.

Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against a former Nazi who works for NASA.

Then on September 9 and 10, you can see Barbie (12A), starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Details: For more go to www.trinityarts.co.uk