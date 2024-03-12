Mozart Requiem in Louth

Two of the soloists: Samantha Oxborough, left, and Lucy Farrimond

​The performance will be conducted by Allan Smith, Musical Director to Louth Choral Society, and the Choir is delighted to welcome the Lincolnshire Chamber Orchestra.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791) composed part of this Requiem Mass in Vienna in late 1791. He came to believe that he was writing the Requiem for his own funeral, however it was unfinished at his death. It was later completed in 1792 by Franz Xaver Süssmayr.

Also featured in the spring concert will be Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Schubert's Mass in G Minor and Geistliches Lied by Brahms.

Publicity co-ordinator for Louth Choral Society, Bridget Pannell said: “We are thrilled to be joined by four brilliant soloists for our spring concert. They are: Soprano Lucy Farrimond, based in Greater Manchester, who recently graduated the 'Royal Northern College of Music; Alto Samantha Oxborough, who sang the National Anthem at The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham; Welsh-Irish Tenor, Gabriel Seawright, also a past student at the Royal Northern College of Music; and baritone Damian O’Keeffe, who has sung in venues across Europe and America.”

The concert will be held in St James’s Church, Louth, on Sunday March 24, starting at 7.30pm.