Museum trust to hear talk on lost line

Sleaford Museum EMN-210917-164546001

On Tuesday, September 22, starting at 7.30pm, Jonathan Smith will give a talk on ‘Sleaford to Bourne – the railway Line the Great Northern Railway didn’t want to build”.

The line was opened in January 1872 and finally closed to all traffic in 1965. Jonathan will tell the whole fascinating story of this local line and its associated towns and villages.

This hour-long lecture at St Denys’ Church Room, off Sleaford Market Place, will be followed by the trust’s annual meeting. Admission will be by donation and there will be a raffle. Call 07518972016 for details.