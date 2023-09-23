Register
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Music ace Will Page is not to be missed in Trinity Arts Centre concert

Will Page
By Steve Eyley
Published 24th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
See Will Page in action at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre in October.See Will Page in action at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre in October.
See Will Page in action at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre in October.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 13.

Will Page is a folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Sussex, well known as the fiddle playing frontman of Americana band Noble Jacks.

His gig later soon at the Trinity Street-based venue will be a treat for Will’s growing army of fans in the area.

Most Popular

    Inspired from a young age after seeing Dave Swarbrick (Fairport Convention) perform live at his local village hall in Chiddingly (East Sussex), Will has continued Swarbrick’s legacy of British folk fiddle playing into the modern era.

    Later discovering his melodic singing voice, Will began to combine singing with his fiddle playing (and other instruments) in a style reminiscent of artists such as Seth Lakeman and Jon Boden (Bellowhead).

    Expect heartfelt vocals accompanied by guitar, harmonica, energetic fiddle and foot-stomping rhythms.

    Details: For more on how to get tickets to Will’s gig, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:GainsboroughEast Sussex