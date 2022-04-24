Music and arts festival is back after two-year break

The News For Parrots. EMN-221204-160703001

The town is finally just days away from the Sleaford Live Festival 2022 when music, dance and arts performances can finally, be fully open up to the public from Friday April 29 until Sunday May 8.

The small band of festival organisers is actively promoting and supporting events in and around the Sleaford area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Collishaw, from Sleaford Live Festival Committee, said: “Covid is still with us so we are still asking people to take sensible precautions when choosing to attend an event.

Between The Lines will be playing at The Solo Bar. EMN-221204-160713001

“There are many venues taking part, for example, the Solo Bar and Restaurant, The Source, Electra Club, Legionnaires Club, St Denys’ Church, the Market Place (weather permitting), Masonic Rooms, The Horseshoes (Silk Wiloughby), Barge & Bottle (outdoor stage but under cover) and at Heckington Windmill (also outdoors). Events are being added all the time.”

There will even be performers in the streets, Pennells Four Seasons Garden Centre and other locatons around the town too.

There are many dance groups running at the Hub and exihibitions at the Carre Street Gallery and Sleaford Museum too.

With so many stops and starts, the festival has had to be limited this year.

Malt Whiskers playing at Heckington Mill. EMN-221204-160723001

There will be no booklet but instead the team has produced a simple pamphlet that can be printed out at home. They will try to keep this up to date. They are also publishing details of events and updates on the Sleaford Live Festival Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/sleafordlivefestival.

So whether you like big bands, forties bands, rock ‘n’ roll, piano music, school choirs, poetry readings, guitars and ukuleles, even whistles or harmonicas, look out for copies of the programme.

Having heard about so many atrocities in Ukraine the team has decided not to collect for festival own funds this year but ask you instead to think about supporting collections for Ukraine. (You can donate at The Source or any other place collecting for them).