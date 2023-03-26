Register
Music and chat as Status Quo legend Francis Rossi hits the road again

Francis Rossi: Acoustic Greatest Hits

By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Mar 2023, 00:00 BST

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 25.

Status Quo legend Francis Rossi is taking up his acoustic guitar to bring you a selection of well-known hits and some previously not-performed-live-before tunes.He will be undertaking a massive 101 date tour this year that kicks off this week and closes in November.

It will be a unique evening in which Francis will reprise fan favourites from a remarkable career going back more than 50 years.

    Francis Rossi is back in Lincolnshire later this year with his new show.
    During his visit to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln, fans can expect original-style, acoustic versions of Quo classics, threaded together with chat in this music-based evening.

    Francis said: “I can’t wait to get out on the road again. This is a very different show and I’ll be playing many of the hits that people have always loved to hear live, and some that have had much less of the limelight over the years.”

    Details: Go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

